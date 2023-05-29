Pittsburgh Public Schools band members march in National Memorial Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of band members from three Pittsburgh schools marched in Washington D.C. for the annual Memorial Day parade.

The marching band, collectively named "One Band, One Sound," is comprised of 80 students from Pittsburgh Allderdice, Brashear High School and Pittsburgh Obama 6-12.

(Photo: American Veterans Center)

The band left on Saturday morning from Obama Academy with their chaperones for the trip to D.C.

"These kids are going to show the entire country that Pittsburgh is filled with tremendous musical talent and a spirit of cooperation," Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press release announcing the trip. "I'm incredibly proud of these kids, their parents, teachers, and everyone who helped provide this opportunity for our children."