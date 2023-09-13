Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders presented with findings of first-ever racial equality audit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The findings of the first racial equity study of the Pittsburgh Public Schools have been released.

The district asked a consultant to see where it can improve racial equity for students.

The report has 61 recommendations in five key areas and three support areas.

Those include equity in discipline, reducing the achievement gap, equity within special education, and work on community engagement. 

