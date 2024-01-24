Mother sues Pittsburgh Public Schools, Starbucks, and management company over alleged sexual assualt of daughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The mother of an intellectually disabled teenager is suing Pittsburgh Public Schools, Starbucks, and a local property management company after the sexual assault of her daughter in 2022.

According to the lawsuit, three boys led the then 15 year old away from the Taylor Allderdice campus and to the Starbucks location.

Employees noticed the boys taking turns in a bathroom with her but did not intervene.

The boys also allegedly took her to an empty building, owned by 101 Kappa Drive Associates, and that's where one sexually assaulted her.

The mother said she learned about the incidents days later and had her daughter evaluated and also reported the assault to the police.

No charges were filed.

Now, the mother has filed suit, claiming the school didn't provide enough care for her daughter, Starbucks didn't properly train its employees to intervene, and that both Starbucks and the property management company didn't protect her from the violence.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details