Pittsburgh Public Schools included in EPA's "Clean School Bus Program" to purchase electric buses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Electric school buses are coming to Pittsburgh Public Schools.

It's all part of the Environmental Protection Agency's grant funding for the nationwide Clean School Bus Program.

Pennsylvania is expected to get more than $47 million to buy zero-emission buses for five districts in low-income communities.

First Student, the company that provides Pittsburgh Public School buses will get nearly $40 million to buy 100 buses.

Of those 100 buses, 45 are expected to stay in the Pittsburgh area.

The EPA's Clean School Bus Program has a full breakdown of where the buses will be going and how much funding areas will be granted on its website, which can be found right here.