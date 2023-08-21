Pittsburgh Public Schools hosting annual Back to School Bash at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As many districts begin to head back to school, Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding its annual Back to School Bash to help students have what they need to be successful in the classroom.

Families with students will be able to drive through and get everything they need to start the school year off right.

The annual event will take place both inside and outside Acrisure Stadium from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Students heading back to the classroom will get stuffed backpacks, food, hand sanitizer, books, and more.

Families can attend in person or just drive-thru Gold Lot 1A alongside Art Rooney Avenue.

District leaders say you should arrive early.

Pre-registered students will receive haircuts, hairstyles, and manicures in the stadium. Appointments for those things are filled.

The event is open to the public, but supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

An opening ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. before the event begins at 11 a.m.