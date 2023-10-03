Pittsburgh Public Schools employee accused of sexually assaulting teen ordered to stand trial

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee accused of sexually assaulting a teenager has been ordered to stand trial.

Bryan Deering, a custodian at Pittsburgh Brashear High School, stood in front of a judge on Tuesday facing charges of rape, corruption of minors, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children.

The 14-year-old victim testified to hanging out with Deering's son and another teen on Aug. 26 at Deering's apartment in Baldwin. The victim said Deering bought them alcohol and gave them marijuana. When the other two teens fell asleep, Deering and the victim, she said, continued drinking on the porch.

That's when the victim said Deering allegedly touched her inappropriately. The victim said she went inside to get away from Deering but he followed her in. When the victim tried to go to sleep, she says Deering tried kissing her and eventually pulled her pants below her knees.

The victim, visibly upset and through tears, testified that Deering raped her while she was telling him no and trying to push him away. The next morning, the victim's father called the police and took his daughter to the hospital.

On Tuesday during the hearing, Deering looked down while the victim testified and occasionally shook his head during his accuser's testimony as if he didn't agree. His attorney declined to comment.