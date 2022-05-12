Pittsburgh Public Schools Central Administration Building closed until Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that the Central Administration Building is now closed until Monday.

The closure is extended as it has exceeded the five-percent threshold for positive COVID-19 cases.

No one is permitted to enter the building until at least Monday and the closure will allow crews time to disinfect the building.

Staff will work remotely during the closure and once they are permitted back in the building, they will be required to wear well-fitting masks until Monday, May 23, 2022.