Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Public Schools team up for "CardFest"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh launched a new program Thursday. It's designed to help kids explore the library by giving them library cards!

CLP announced today it is partnering with PPS to give library cards to 14,000 students.

"We are opening the door to a world of endless possibilities, and opportunities," Dr. Wayne Walters, PPS Superintendent, said.

The program was piloted in the past two school years in five of the district's schools. The cards will be specially designed and already activated.

"It provides PPS scholars with the foundation and the resources that will help their pathways – towards greater academic success, personal enjoyment – and future economic mobility," Andrew Medlar, CLP President and Director, said.

New kindergarteners and new district students will get cards every year. Those at the launch event on Thursday said libraries are more than just books.

"…powerful databases, mentor support, homework help, access to computers, Wi-Fi," Medlar said, listing off some of the things libraries offer besides books.

People at the event stressed that things have changed – and that libraries now offer so much more in the digital age.

"It is not the same library I grew up with," Walters said.

They say CardFest is about instilling the values of learning from a young age.

"I believe now more than anything that one of the main reasons I love libraries is that they can teach you how to be a student for life," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

This year's cards will be mailed out in mid-October.