Pittsburgh Public Schools Board approves 2024 school budget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools board has approved next year's school budget.

The newly approved budget includes no new tax increases.

A $719 million budget will be using around $30 million from the district's fund balance to cover the deficit in revenue.

District leaders have been discussing ways to cut costs including consolidating school buildings.

Those talks are expected to ramp up next year.

The full budget can be found on the PPS website at this link.