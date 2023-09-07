Pittsburgh Public School employee on administrative leave following rape charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Public School Employee is on administrative leave following charges of rape. Police claim he gave a teenage girl alcohol and marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, Bryan Deering, 45, forced himself on a 14-year-old girl. Some of the following details may be disturbing.

Court paperwork said it was on Aug. 26, 2023, when two girls went to Deering's apartment on Glass Run Road in Baldwin to hang out without Deering's son. Investigators said the 45-year-old went out drinking and came back around 9 or 10 p.m. that night.

Deering allegedly gave all the teens alcohol. One of the teenage girls and the boy went to bed. The criminal complaint said Deering gave the other girl several more alcoholic drinks and two marijuana cigarettes. After smoking the cigarettes, the teenager described feeling "weird and not sober."

It is then that Deering is accused of inappropriately touching her. When the girl tried to go to sleep, Deering allegedly touched her again and started to kiss her. Police said it escalated to him performing more sexual acts on the girl while she told him to "get off." She eventually was able to push him away.

According to Pittsburgh Public School records, as of this month, Deering worked at Brashear High School in a maintenance role. They were notified about his inappropriate contact.

In a statement, the district said, "Upon notification of the alleged incident, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31, 2023. The employee's last day inside of the building was Aug. 25, 2023." Families of students at the school have been notified.

They could not comment any further.

The first day of school for kids was Aug. 28, three days after Deering's last day in the building. He faces charges of rape, corruption of minors, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

Court records show he has posted bail. KDKA-TV reached out to his attorney but has not heard back.