Pittsburgh Pride unveils plans for 50th anniversary celebration

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are less than a week away from the start of Pride Month. 

The Pittsburgh Pride group has revealed some of their plans for festivities this year. For the 50th anniversary of Pittsburgh Pride, the theme is 'revolution.' 

They will be hosting events across the city from June 1 through June 4. 

The 2023 Pride March is Saturday, June 3. It starts Downtown at noon and ends at the festival at Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:02 PM

