Pittsburgh prepares for Highmark First Night celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the final day of 2022 and around the world, everyone is getting ready to celebrate the new year, including here in Pittsburgh.

Tonight, downtown Pittsburgh will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration - saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!

The event his year is free and open to the public and it will have a little something for everyone, from magic shows to food trucks and live music, and an ice maze!

There will also be face-painting, live graffiti art, a parade, and of course, the annual ball rise and fireworks.

Since we are in Pittsburgh where we love our fireworks, there will be fireworks at 6 p.m. for those who want to pack it in early with the kids and then fireworks again at midnight for those who want to see 2023 rang in.

Headlining this year's music show is local R&B and soul artist INEZ, who remembers coming to First Night downtown as a kid and said she can't believe she's performing here now as an adult.

"I wanted to be a producer, so I didn't see myself on the stage that much so, to see this all come full circle in this way, I couldn't have imagined, I couldn't have planned that," she said. "I feel incredible. I feel seen. I feel honored. I am just happy. I am so excited to perform. It's a dream come true. I feel like it is the pinnacle of coming here, so I am just excited that I get to do it."

Of course, you can join the festivities from home with the Highmark First Night celebration right here on KDKA.

Starting at 10 p.m., Team PTL will be live from downtown!