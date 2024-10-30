Pittsburgh's weather on Halloween will have few tricks, but many treats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat actually arrived yesterday in case you didn't step outside all day long.

Highs yesterday hit 78° and that was just two degrees off from the record of 80° that was set in 1900. Today's record high is 82° also set in 1900.

Morning temperatures today will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s for most. Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds coming in out of the southwest. I have noon temperatures in the low 70s.

High temperatures - October 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Did you know that there is a medically diagnosed ailment for people who have an abnormally excessive and persistent fear of heat including hot weather? Its clinical name is thermophobia. I don't think emergency rooms are going to be rushed by people fearful of the heat this Halloween but it may be the scariest part about the weather.

The record high for Halloween in Pittsburgh is 79° set back in 1950. I have us hitting 80°.

Conditions for your Halloween trick-or-treating! KDKA Weather Center

Our next rain chance will come late Thursday night into the overnight hours. While I can't guarantee that you will be dry for the trick-or-treat hours, rain at that time will be isolated and light. Our rain totals will likely only be around a tenth of an inch.

Thermophobes rejoice, your October fright will be gone as we roll into November.

Temperatures will plummet to just the upper 50s on Friday with windy conditions for the morning. Lows on Friday will be hit just before midnight on Saturday, bottoming out in the low 40s and on their way to a Saturday low temperature of around 38°. Saturday looks dry and seasonal with highs near 60 degrees.

There now is a rain chance through Sunday with light showers expected to pass through.

7-day forecast: October 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

