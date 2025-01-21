Here's how power companies say Pittsburghers can prepare for cold weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania power companies are asking customers to be prepared during this cold stretch. While widespread power outages are not expected, they can happen.

In the summertime, customers are asked to not use a lot of electricity so we don't experience blackouts. Power companies are saying they want to do the same things in the winter as well.

Customers asked to conserve electricity

West Penn Power, First Energy and Duquesne Light say to drop the temperatures in your house a few degrees. The same goes for any space heater you may have.

When it comes to lights, if they don't need to be on, turn them off. If you want to run the dishwasher, making sure it's full can save a lot of energy.

Cover your windows, but make sure they don't cover any vents delivering warm air. And keep the fridge closed.

What to do if the power goes out in the cold

If you end up in the cold and in the dark, there are a few things first responders and utility companies say you should keep in mind.

For example, it's recommended not to use candles because winter candle fires happen a lot. Instead, use flashlights and make sure you charge your phone, because it may end up being a lifeline.

Make sure you have some water, especially if you have an electric well pump, along with canned goods, medicine and a good first aid kit.

Another important tip is if you have a generator of some type, don't operate it inside of your garage or enclosed environment. Put it outside.

If you find a powerline down as a result of the cold, don't touch it and call 911.

And finally: take care of any vulnerable people in the neighborhood as well as the people you love.