"Pittsburgh Potty" on Smithfield Street to be removed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Less than five months after cutting the ribbon on two portable public bathrooms, one of those mobile toilets is about to go away.

There has been a lot of talk over the last five months about the portable bathroom trailers in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's president said these bathrooms were not meant to be a permanent solution.

Two "Pittsburgh pottys" opened in September intending to lessen public urination. Businesses complained about people going to the bathroom outside their stores and in nearby alleyways.

Some people thought they were a great idea for the city.

"I haven't personally used it, but it is good for certain people, especially if it was an emergency or something and if you don't have money to buy a coffee or something," said Kaitlyn Farber.

Now after five months, the portable potty on Smithfield Street will be removed in a week. The new public restrooms will be across the street in the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage.

"I don't think that is as safe for the community," said Andrew Ship. "I think this is a better way to go."

"I like it out here versus in the garage," Stacey Shipp said.

The public restrooms will be located in the lobby of the garage, open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and staffed at all times by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

A business owner near the Smithfield potty who wanted to remain anonymous said he thinks the garage public bathroom is a bad idea.

"On multiple occasions, I have seen people peeing on the street within eye shot of the potty. Now, removing the potty and redirecting it into the parking garage lobby will cause undesirable effects for the garage and the people who use it," the business owner said.

The other portable potty located in Gateway Center is currently in the works of being removed soon.