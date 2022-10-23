Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue strike this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers' strike continues this weekend with members of the Newspaper Guild's picket line taking their message to Shadyside.

They stood outside the home of Post-Gazette publisher, John Block, singing songs and writing messages in chalk.

KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Many shared their initial hesitance before deciding to stand in solidarity.

"I fight for everything else in my life; I want to be out here fighting with them, too," one protester said. "It feels so much better being out here with all my friends, my amazing colleagues, all these incredible people who are fighting for the right thing."

Newsroom employees started their strike on Tuesday.

Union workers responsible for the paper's production and distribution have been on strike since early October.