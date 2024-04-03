Could Pittsburgh get an NBA or WNBA team? A consulting firm is "evaluating" the city as potential home

Agency to consider study on possibility of bringing NBA or WNBA team to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County has hired a consulting firm to evaluate Pittsburgh as a potential home for an NBA or WNBA team.

State Sen. Wayne Fontana, who is on the board of the Sports & Exhibition Authority, told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that it has hired CAA ICON to "assist in the evaluation of Pittsburgh as a potential home for an NBA and/or WNBA team."

In October 2023, KDKA-TV reported that the Sports & Exhibition Authority was considering a study on the possibility of bringing an NBA or WNBA team to the Steel City. The study would determine if the region has the appetite for a professional basketball team.

In the 1970s, the Pittsburgh Pipers and the Pittsburgh Condors of the American Basketball Association drew only a couple of thousand fans a game. When the American Basketball Association merged with the NBA, Pittsburgh didn't make the cut.

Fontana told KDKA-TV in October 2023 that Pittsburgh is a long shot for an NBA team.

"But that was the men. And quite frankly, we might have a better shot with a women's basketball team here," Fontana told KDKA-TV last year. "And I think it could survive. I think folks would be ready for that. It's something different."

The Sports & Exhibition Authority owns Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park, PPG Paints Arena and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.