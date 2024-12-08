Consumer alert issued for the Pittsburgh Popcorn Company by Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has issued a consumer alert for the Pittsburgh Popcorn Company.

The county health department found several violations at the company's processing facility on Josephine Street earlier this month.

Chief among the issues found at the processing facility was rodents. Several products were found to have been gnawed by rodents including powdered cheese seasoning, chocolate morsels, and tins used to store popcorn.

Droppings were found in the packaging room, tin storage room, and kettle room as well as inside or in close proximity to the production equipment.

Inspectors also found a pack of used chewing tobacco on a production table near bagged food products.

They also found that two handwashing stations, one in the production room and the other in the kettle machine room did not have soap or paper towels.

A date for reinspection has not yet been set for the Pittsburgh Popcorn Company.