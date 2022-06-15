People rush to pools as feels like temp hits 100

People line up to get into pools as feels like temp hits 100

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - With the feels like temperature hitting 100 degrees in Pittsburgh Wednesday, people rushed to the pools for relief from the heat.

The gates at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool open at 11:30, but a long line had already formed long before that. And the rush didn't stop. Even in the evening, there was still a line to get in.

With heat advisories and temperatures nearing triple digits, everyone wanted to cool off. The pool was packed with kids, parents and friends riding the waves in their innertubes.

KDKA found some who don't even mind the heat. Some kids took a break from the water to throw the football around while others soaked up the sun on their blankets.

The county said all of its pools are open except the wave pool in South Park, which was delayed due to construction. It will open on Friday.

The county also said it has enough lifeguards to get through the summer.