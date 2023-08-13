Pittsburgh-area Polynesian groups to host fundraising event benefitting wildfire victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We continue to watch the startling images of the wildfire devastation in Hawaii.

And now, several local Polynesian groups from in and around Pittsburgh are putting a fundraiser and benefit together for all the people affected on the island of Maui.

The fiery images of Maui and its aftermath are hard to believe.

The fires, which as of Friday are some 85% contained according to officials, have left a staggering death toll and many in the city of Lahaina with nothing.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Hawaiian Governor Josh Green, who was raised in Pittsburgh said, "Our state appreciates the incredible outpouring of concern and prayers from the world. We won't forget the Aloha you have begun to share with us."

One person feeling that Aloha spirit is Lee Intachai, a native Hawaiian that lives and works in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College. Intachai has been watching the news of her home state for the last several days, and like many, is shattered.

"It's heartbreaking. It's devastating. Those are the two words that come to mind," Intachai said. "I fight back emotions even talking to you about it now. Being born and raised there, Hawaii is such a beautiful place, and the people are so beautiful and loving, and everyone is happy, so to see something so devastating happening in Hawaii, just breaks our hearts."

Intachai and other Hawaiians in and around Pittsburgh still feel that sense of island community even thousands of miles away. That's why they decided to put a big fundraiser together to help raise money for those who have lost everything.

"We are hoping to do a full-out Hawaiian luau as a fundraiser with live authentic Polynesian entertainment."

The luau will be held at Tropics Restaurant and Bar, a Hawaiian-owned business in Morgantown, W.Va. Intachai says there will not only be entertainment but there will be raffles and giveaways.

And she says that not only will the Hawaiian community be coming out, but everyone is welcome, and all proceeds will go to benefit the Maui Strong Fund and HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org.

"We are all coming together to do performances and try to make it into a celebration into raising funds to help our community. I know that it is such a devastating time, but we need all the help we can get," Intachai added.