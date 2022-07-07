Pittsburgh police start weekly briefings for more transparency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have started weekly briefings on current cases in an effort to bring more transparency to investigations.

One of the topics discussed Thursday was the number of homicides the city has seen so far this year compared to this time last year and how those investigations are progressing.

"We do our part and our part is we try to take the most violent offenders we can and get them off the street," said Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford.

Gun violence has plagued the city of Pittsburgh, worrying the community who is looking toward law enforcement for answers. Police say the numbers are up across the city. There have been 38 homicides so far compared to 32 at this time last year. On paper those stats are grim, but police emphasize their diligence to catch the people responsible.

In the first of weekly media briefings, top police brass highlighted the work that is being done behind the scenes, specifically in the city's popular South Side neighborhood. Violent crime has been on the rise there and police want the public to know procedures are already in place while they continue to work with that community to ensure safety.

Police also say the investigation into the Easter morning Airbnb mass shooting on the city's North Side has intensified. They say they work daily to solve that tragedy.

Mayor Ed Gainey was at the briefing and praised law enforcement officials for taking the initiative to increase transparency. He says he understands there are a lot of questions that the public wants answered and said he's reiterating his staff is working hard.

"We wanted to make sure that we're allowing people to know out there that we are working hard and that they have gotten guns off the street, they have made arrests, and we have to continue," Gainey said. "We want to thank the public because without the public we wouldn't be here."

These meetings are set to take place every Thursday.