Pittsburgh police union rejects city's final contract offer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police union has rejected the city's final contract offer.
According to the Tribune-Review, the case now heads to arbitration.
The offer included raises that Mayor Ed Gainey said would make their pay more competitive with other regions. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has been struggling to attract and retain officers over the past couple of years.
Gainey said he's disappointed the union turned down the offer.
