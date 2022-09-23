Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police union rejects city's final contract offer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police union rejects city's final contract offer
Pittsburgh police union rejects city's final contract offer 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police union has rejected the city's final contract offer.

According to the Tribune-Review, the case now heads to arbitration.

The offer included raises that Mayor Ed Gainey said would make their pay more competitive with other regions. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has been struggling to attract and retain officers over the past couple of years.

Gainey said he's disappointed the union turned down the offer.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.