Pittsburgh Police: Uber driver carjacked in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight carjacking of an Uber driver in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police say the Uber driver reported being carjacked near the intersection of Charles Street and Amanda Street around 1 a.m.

The driver told police at least two men took his white Nissan Altima at gunpoint while he was on his way to pick up a customer.

The driver wasn't hurt during the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 5:10 AM

