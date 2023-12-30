Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man dead after reported shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 man dead after reported shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side
1 man dead after reported shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday night following reports of a shooting.

They were called to Arlington Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story. 

First published on December 30, 2023 / 10:32 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.