1 man dead after reported shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday night following reports of a shooting.

They were called to Arlington Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

