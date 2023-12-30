1 man dead after reported shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to Pittsburgh's South Side on Saturday night following reports of a shooting.
They were called to Arlington Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.
