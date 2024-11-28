Pittsburgh police investigating shots fired incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating a shots fired incident after three separate ShotSpotter alerts totaled 31 rounds.

Just before 3 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Ellers Street between Whitridge Street and Passage Way. Witnesses described a white vehicle fleeing the scene, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Multiple shell casings were located in the area.

Approximately one hour later, a male with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. He was last listed in stable condition.

Police say the victim was largely uncooperative when asked about where the shooting occurred.

Detectives are investigating the possibility of both incidents being related.