Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

By Andy Sheehan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side
Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side 00:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.

Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside.

A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. 

"No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 

Andy Sheehan
Andy Sheehan - KDKA

KDKA-TV Investigator Andy Sheehan began his broadcast journalism career in September 1992, when he joined KDKA after reporting for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nine years. Andy's forte is the in-depth investigative story, exposing corruption and government waste.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 8:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.