Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Pearis Hunter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing teenager.
Pearis Hunter, 13, has gone missing from the Knoxville area of Pittsburgh. She is described as 5-foot-5, approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Hunter is believed to be wearing a hoodie and pajamas of an unknown color, according to police.
She is possibly in the Robinson area.
Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141.
