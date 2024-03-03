Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Pearis Hunter

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Pearis Hunter, 13, has gone missing from the Knoxville area of Pittsburgh. She is described as 5-foot-5, approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

missing-teen-pearis-hunter-kdka-03032024.png
Photo: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Hunter is believed to be wearing a hoodie and pajamas of an unknown color, according to police.

She is possibly in the Robinson area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 10:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

