Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Pearis Hunter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Pearis Hunter, 13, has gone missing from the Knoxville area of Pittsburgh. She is described as 5-foot-5, approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Hunter is believed to be wearing a hoodie and pajamas of an unknown color, according to police.

She is possibly in the Robinson area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141.