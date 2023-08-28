Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Isaiah Kennedy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Pittsburgh SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing boy.

Isaiah Kennedy, 13, was last seen in the Beechview area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. He is 5-foot-6, approximately 160 pounds, with medium-length dreads.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Kennedy was last wearing a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black/white Nike shoes, per police. He may be in the Beechview, Mt. Oliver or Brentwood areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.