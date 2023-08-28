Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Isaiah Kennedy

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -Pittsburgh SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing boy.

Isaiah Kennedy, 13, was last seen in the Beechview area on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. He is 5-foot-6, approximately 160 pounds, with medium-length dreads. 

22253-kennedy-isaiah-1.jpg
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Kennedy was last wearing a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black/white Nike shoes, per police. He may be in the Beechview, Mt. Oliver or Brentwood areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 9:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.