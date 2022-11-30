Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year.
Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license.
Police were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year.
There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
