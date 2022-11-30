Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for shooting suspect
Pittsburgh Police searching for shooting suspect 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year.

Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license.

RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace Village

Police were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year.

There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.