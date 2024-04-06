Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for missing out-of-town 23-year-old, Brandon Shunk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old from out-of-town, Brandon Shunk. 

brandonshunkmissing.png
Photo of Brandon Shunk provided by Pittsburgh Police Pittsburgh Police

Shunk was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday night at Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore and was "extremely intoxicated" at the time. 

He is described as 6'2", 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey along with a black and red Pittsburgh Pirates hat. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-32-7141 or 911. 

April 6, 2024

