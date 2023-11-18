Pittsburgh police searching for missing 70-year-old Cecil Tinsley

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing 70-year-old man.

Cecil Tinsley was last seen in the Larimer/Homewood West area of Frankstown Avenue on Nov. 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Tinsley has dementia and walked away from his care facility. He is described as 6-foot-1 and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, and boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

