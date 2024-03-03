Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 66-year-old woman, Marcele Rauterkus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 66-year-old woman, Marcele "Marcy" Rauterkus.

Photo of Marcele "Marcy" Rauterkus provided by Pittsburgh Police. Pittsburgh Police

According to police, the 66-year-old Rauterkus has been missing from her home in Crafton Heights since Friday.

She is described as 5'9", 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It's believed she was last seen in the Homewood/Regent Square area of Pittsburgh and is possibly walking with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

