Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 56-year-old woman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police SVU detectives are requesting the public's help to locate a missing and endangered person.

Mary Jane Putnam, 56, was last seen on July 19, or July 20, 2023, on Fort Pitt Boulevard between Smithfield Street and Wood Street, getting into a vehicle with an unknown male, police said in an information release.

21998-314317ee-2620-47b8-a7d7-ba82fbf5122d-1.jpg
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Putnam was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a small blue backpack. She is 5-foot-7 and approximately 150 pounds with blonde/white/silver hair and blue eyes. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are advised to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.