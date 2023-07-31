Pittsburgh police searching for missing 56-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police SVU detectives are requesting the public's help to locate a missing and endangered person.

Mary Jane Putnam, 56, was last seen on July 19, or July 20, 2023, on Fort Pitt Boulevard between Smithfield Street and Wood Street, getting into a vehicle with an unknown male, police said in an information release.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Putnam was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a small blue backpack. She is 5-foot-7 and approximately 150 pounds with blonde/white/silver hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are advised to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.