Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 39-year-old Daniel Clark

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for a missing and endangered man.

Pittsburgh Police say 39-year-old Daniel Clark is missing.

Police seek seek help finding a missing male who has not taken his medication in two days.



Daniel Clark, 39, is a black male w/black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He is 6'2", 230 pounds. No photo available.



Info? Call 9-1-1.



He is described by police as a black man with brown hair, is 6'2" and weighs around 230 pounds, typically wearing sweatpants.

He was last seen Saturday along South Braddock Avenue.

Police say he has family in the Penn Hills area and he is in need of his medication.

If you know where he may be, call 911.