Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 39-year-old Daniel Clark

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for a missing and endangered man. 

Pittsburgh Police say 39-year-old Daniel Clark is missing.

He is described by police as a black man with brown hair, is 6'2" and weighs around 230 pounds, typically wearing sweatpants.

He was last seen Saturday along South Braddock Avenue.

Police say he has family in the Penn Hills area and he is in need of his medication.

If you know where he may be, call 911.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 2:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.