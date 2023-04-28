Pittsburgh police searching for missing 16-year-old, Haley Eadie, not seen since February
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.
According to public safety, 16-year-old Haley Eadie did not return home from school on February 27.
She is described as 5'3" with blue eyes and long, sandy-colored hair.
It's believed she could be in the North Side, West End, or McKees Rocks.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
