Pittsburgh police searching for missing 16-year-old, Haley Eadie, not seen since February

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old. 

According to public safety, 16-year-old Haley Eadie did not return home from school on February 27. 

haley-eadie-missing.jpg
Picture of Haley Eadie provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety Pittsburgh Public Safety

She is described as 5'3" with blue eyes and long, sandy-colored hair. 

It's believed she could be in the North Side, West End, or McKees Rocks. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 5:07 AM

