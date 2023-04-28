Pittsburgh police searching for missing 16-year-old, Haley Eadie, not seen since February

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to public safety, 16-year-old Haley Eadie did not return home from school on February 27.

Picture of Haley Eadie provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety Pittsburgh Public Safety

She is described as 5'3" with blue eyes and long, sandy-colored hair.

It's believed she could be in the North Side, West End, or McKees Rocks.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

