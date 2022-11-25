Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Mariah Moreno

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are asking for the community's help in locating 13-year-old Mariah Moreno. 

According to police, she never came home from school on Nov. 23. She is 5-foot-3 and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Moreno is known to frequent the Beechview neighborhood. If anyone has information, call 412-323-7141 or 911. 

First published on November 25, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.