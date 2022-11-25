Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Mariah Moreno
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are asking for the community's help in locating 13-year-old Mariah Moreno.
According to police, she never came home from school on Nov. 23. She is 5-foot-3 and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Moreno is known to frequent the Beechview neighborhood. If anyone has information, call 412-323-7141 or 911.
