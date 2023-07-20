Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, Sabrina Newland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, 13-year-old Sabrina Newland has not been seen since Tuesday evening when she went missing from the east side of the city.

Picture provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety of Sabrina Newland Pittsburgh Public Safety

She's described as 5'3", 85 pounds, with a nose ring, curly ponytail, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a green/white/purple jacket with black shorts, and marble Crocs.

Newland is known to frequent Homewood and Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

