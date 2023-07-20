Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, Sabrina Newland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, 13-year-old Sabrina Newland has not been seen since Tuesday evening when she went missing from the east side of the city.
She's described as 5'3", 85 pounds, with a nose ring, curly ponytail, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a green/white/purple jacket with black shorts, and marble Crocs.
Newland is known to frequent Homewood and Wilkinsburg.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.
