Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, Cemonne Hanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl, Cemonne Hanna.

Photo of Cemonne Hanna provided by Pittsburgh Police. Pittsburgh Police

Hanna is described as 4'9", 100 pounds with long pink and blonde braids and a purple cast on her left leg.

She was last seen on Saturday around 5 p.m. leaving her home in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue and was wearing a white shirt and grey shorts. She was also in a wheelchair due to getting surgery on her ankle and does not have her medication.

It's believed that Hanna spends time in Market Square, Marmaduke Park, and the South Side.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

