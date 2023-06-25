Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old twin boys

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help locating missing twin boys.

Kam and Karter Winesickle left their home on Stanhope Street in Zone 6 on June 24, 2023, at 5 p.m., according to police.

Police added the boys tend to spend time in the Sheraden neighborhood and are considered endangered due to their age.

If you have any information, call 911 or police headquarters at (412) 323-7800.

