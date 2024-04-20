Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy, Taeshawn Battles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy, Taeshawn Battles.

Photo of Taeshawn Battles provided by Pittsburgh Police Pittsburgh Police

Police consider Battles to be at risk due to his age.

He was last seen on Friday after he was dropped off at his school, Westinghouse Academy.

Battles is described as 5'3", 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in an afro style.

He was wearing a brown hoodie with a pink skeleton on the front, a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, and black/gray New Balance shoes.

Police believe he is known to frequent places such as East Hill, Liberty Green Park, and the area around Obama Academy.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 412-323-7141 or call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details