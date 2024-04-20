Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy, Taeshawn Battles

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Taeshawn Battles
Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Taeshawn Battles 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy, Taeshawn Battles. 

battlesmissing.png
Photo of Taeshawn Battles provided by Pittsburgh Police Pittsburgh Police

Police consider Battles to be at risk due to his age. 

He was last seen on Friday after he was dropped off at his school, Westinghouse Academy. 

Battles is described as 5'3", 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in an afro style. 

He was wearing a brown hoodie with a pink skeleton on the front, a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, and black/gray New Balance shoes. 

Police believe he is known to frequent places such as East Hill, Liberty Green Park, and the area around Obama Academy. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call 412-323-7141 or call 911. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 7:58 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.