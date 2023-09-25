Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police searching for 2 missing juvenile girls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate two missing at-risk juvenile girls, who they believe could be together.

Aakira Harris, 15, is 4-foot-11 with brown eyes and a blueish ponytail. She may be wearing glasses.

Kayleigh Phillips, 15, is 5-foot-1, approximately 115 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses. Phillips may be headed to the Allison Park area.

missing-juvenile-girls-sept-24-2023.png
Aakira Harris (Left) and Kayleigh Phillips (Right) were in the area of North Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue on Sept. 24, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m. KDKA

Both girls were last seen in the area of North Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue on Sept. 24, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m., per police.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141 or call 9-1-1.

