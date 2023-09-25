Pittsburgh police searching for 2 missing juvenile girls
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate two missing at-risk juvenile girls, who they believe could be together.
Aakira Harris, 15, is 4-foot-11 with brown eyes and a blueish ponytail. She may be wearing glasses.
Kayleigh Phillips, 15, is 5-foot-1, approximately 115 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses. Phillips may be headed to the Allison Park area.
Both girls were last seen in the area of North Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue on Sept. 24, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m., per police.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141 or call 9-1-1.
