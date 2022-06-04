Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Dreemah Matthews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Dreemah Matthews. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say Dreemah Matthews was last seen Thursday getting on the bus to go to school just before 7:45 a.m. She is 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

She is known to spend time on the North Side, police said.

Police seek the public’s assistance to find a missing girl.



Dreemah Matthews, 13, is 5'2", 100 pounds, w/black hair & brown eyes. She was last seen on June 2 just before 7:45 a.m. getting on the school bus. She is known to spend time on the Northside.



Info? Call (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/gqWpsp2h1y — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 4, 2022

Police said to call 412-323-7141 if you have any information.