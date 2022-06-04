Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Dreemah Matthews
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police say Dreemah Matthews was last seen Thursday getting on the bus to go to school just before 7:45 a.m. She is 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.
She is known to spend time on the North Side, police said.
Police said to call 412-323-7141 if you have any information.
