Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Dreemah Matthews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police are looking for Dreemah Matthews. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say Dreemah Matthews was last seen Thursday getting on the bus to go to school just before 7:45 a.m. She is 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

She is known to spend time on the North Side, police said. 

Police said to call 412-323-7141 if you have any information.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 10:44 PM

