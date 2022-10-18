Police: Man knocks 86-year-old woman to the ground, steals her car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 86-year-old woman from Lincoln-Lemington has joined the list of carjacking victims in the city.

She is urging everyone to be more aware of their surroundings.

"Even if you're aware, it still can happen," she said.

Thrown down two times in her driveway, the victim said she still hurts.

"I couldn't walk for about three days. I'm still in pain, but not as much," the victim said.

She showed up at court Tuesday to testify against her alleged attacker, Raymond Wilson.

"I'd seen him in the neighborhood, and I was leery of him. He always walked on the opposite side of the street until that day," she said.

The victim says Wilson threw her to the ground and stole her house keys. She says once he realized they weren't her car keys, he allegedly came back, threw her down again and stole her car keys.

"I just wish that I had the strength to fight back, but once he knocked me down, I knew I couldn't do anything," she said.

Pittsburgh police say the woman's stolen car wound up along Lincoln Avenue. Wilson allegedly drove it through a fence and rolled it down the hill of a daycare's lawn. Police found Wilson standing at the next intersection.

The victim told KDKA-TV that attorneys told her Wilson might not "be competent enough" for court. She went home after several hours of waiting, unable to testify.

"He was competent enough to know that he didn't have the right keys to the car," she said.

Pittsburgh police say officers have tracked 13 carjackings since August. Police say the victim in Lincoln-Lemington doesn't count toward those statistics since police say the suspect threw the victim to the ground before stealing her car. Since she was not inside the vehicle yet, police say it is counted towards the robbery statistics.