PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, per a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police responded to a five-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.



A short time later, a male arrived at a hospital emergency room in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.



Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/vaMv8W6nqw — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 16, 2023

One man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, police added.

The incident is under investigation.