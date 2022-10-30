Pittsburgh Police request help to locate missing teen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.
Police claimed Antonio Tolliver was last seen yesterday evening around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons.
He's likely wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil on the front and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
