Pittsburgh Police request help to locate missing teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police claimed Antonio Tolliver was last seen yesterday evening around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons.

He's likely wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil on the front and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 8:44 PM

