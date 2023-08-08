Pittsburgh police, Postal Inspectors investigate reported robbery of postal worker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police officers from Zone 5 responded to a reported robbery that occurred in the 100 block of North Negley Avenue on Aug. 4, 2023.

The lone victim, employed as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, was refueling his mail carrier van when two unknown males approached the victim and told him to hand over his arrow key, a type of master key used by the Postal Service to unlock most mail or collection boxes, according to police.

The victim handed over the key and was not hurt. No weapon was seen.

The two unknown men are described as being in their early 20s, wearing black sweatshirts and blue jeans, and driving a black sedan with heavy tint in the back window.

Pittsburgh police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are working together in this investigation and ask anyone with information to call Pittsburgh police or 911.