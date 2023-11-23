Pittsburgh Police officers deliver over 4,000 Thanksgiving meals with 'Get Stuffed With Love' event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police officers delivered more than 4,000 meals to those in need this Thanksgiving as a part of the annual event called "Get Stuffed with Love."

However, this year the force was down one of their own, a critical member of the team who's made the program what it is today.

Thursday morning, folks were hard at work in an assembly line, packaging meals for the holiday at St. Mary Orthodox Church on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Members of the church and local rotary clubs then turned them over to Pittsburgh Police, who filled up their cars, ready to deliver a 'Happy Thanksgiving' to those in need.

Though this year, one person was missing, Officer Jeffrey Crawford, who continues to recover from a life-saving kidney transplant.

The 30-year veteran of force in Zone 5, has played an instrumental role in organizing the annual event with Dr. Staci Ford.

"I'm holding down the fort so that he can recuperate from his surgery," Dr. Ford said.

Now she, and her husband, Officer Clarence Ford are filling Crawford's shoes.

"I'm going to try to do the best that I can," Dr. Ford said.

They drove their usual route, with one empty seat, to bring meals to folks who have known Officer Crawford for years and always look forward to his deliveries on Thanksgiving.

"They love seeing him," Dr. Ford said. "They ask for him when they call in to register, they're saying, 'Oh, can Officer Crawford bring us our meals?'"

"He takes it very personal to be able to give back and help some of the people that are less fortunate, and give out some of these meals," Officer Ford said.

While Officer Crawford, may not have been there physically, he was on their minds, including that of Chief Larry Scirotto.

"We miss him, but we're doing this on his behalf and I'm certain he's watching in the hospital bed smiling, and we'll be certain to make sure that we represent him well," Chief Scirotto said.

In fact, as they delivered meals, Officer Crawford got released from the hospital, a positive step, as they wait for him to rejoin them on the delivery route.

"He is going to be even better, stronger, and he'll have his smile and face right back out here again," Dr. Ford said.

Zone 5 officer delivered more than 700 meals in the community they serve.