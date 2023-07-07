Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer hospitalized after crash in East Allegheny

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in East Allegheny on Thursday.

The officer was responding to a call for an attempted robbery when the crash happened. The officer is expected to be OK. 

Police did take suspects into custody on unrelated warrants. A shot also was fired inside a building, but no one was hurt.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:20 PM

