"When you need someone, he's here." After 30 years of service, Strip District says goodbye to Pittsburgh Police Officer Frank Rende

Strip District businesses, residents say their goodbye to police officer after nearly 10 years

Strip District businesses, residents say their goodbye to police officer after nearly 10 years

Strip District businesses, residents say their goodbye to police officer after nearly 10 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As many of us are getting ready to take our 4th of July vacations, there's one Pittsburgh Police officer making his vacation permanent.

Frank Rende has spent more than three decades patrolling the streets of Pittsburgh. He's spent the last nine right here in the strip as a beat cop — and on his way out he received the king's treatment.

At DeLuca's Café in the Strip District, the staff had a table set for him this morning. It had balloons, along with a cake for Rende – complete with his badge number.

"I don't know what he's gonna do without all these people," Donna Rende, Frank's wife said. "And they seem to really love him."

Everywhere we followed Officer Rende this morning, there were hugs and embraces – the culmination of a couple of weeks of celebration.

"They had a mass for me on the 23rd at St. Stan's [Church]," Officer Rende said. "And it was great – and we ended up at Bella Note here for just a little party. Well then, on Sunday -- they shut off 21st Street and had a cake for me, and all the business owners showed up for me and said goodbye to me. And it was pretty overwhelming."

Business owners and friends of Rende we spoke with said they truly appreciate how much care he showed for the community he watched. He's built relationships with many of these people over almost a decade patrolling the streets of the Strip District.

"We've called him numerous times when we've had an incident or two," Mary Kelly, a waiter at DeLuca's said. "But more than anything, he's always here. When you need someone, he's here."

Rende is planning to travel and spend more time with family, but he also wants to pick up some side gigs – like becoming a private driver.