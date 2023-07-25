Pittsburgh police looking for missing 17-year-old Isaac Lapp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing teen.
Isaac Lapp, 17, was last seen in the Troy Hill area on July 24, 2023, and could be in the North Side or Crafton Heights areas.
He is described as 5-foot-6, approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141 or 911.
