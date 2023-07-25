Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 17-year-old Isaac Lapp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance to locate a missing teen. Isaac Lapp, 17, is 5'6", 110,...

Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Isaac Lapp, 17, was last seen in the Troy Hill area on July 24, 2023, and could be in the North Side or Crafton Heights areas.

He is described as 5-foot-6, approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141 or 911.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.